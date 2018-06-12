Mandana Karimi goes topless on beach, covers herself with sand. See photos!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi has been on a photo-sharing spree from her Malaysia vacation

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi has set the social media in a tizzy with her topless photos. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant is becoming India's answer to United States reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 actress has taken off for a girls-only trip to Malaysia.

Mandana Karimi has been on a photo-sharing spree on her Instagram account and is soaring temperatures higher than usual. Mandana Karimi, who was nursing a leg injury, says she was keen on a getaway now that she has recovered and before she begins work on her next film. She shared the photo and captioned it as, "Life’s a beach,and I’m just playing in the sand...? #sandbaby ? by @pegahghanbarzadeh ? While I was..(sic)."

Here are some of the sizzling photos by Mandana:

Last month, Mandana Karimi had rejected a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis. "I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog," Mandana said in a statement.

"I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health," she added. Earlier, owing to broken leg, she even had to walk out of a web series where she was to portray the role of a lesbian.

Mandana also wants to inspire underprivileged kids to play football. She is extending a helping hand by hiring professional coaches to teach them the sport and imbibe a competitive spirit in them. All this because she considers herself quite a crazy football fan. Mandana Karimi, born Manizhe Karimi, is of Iranian and Indian heritage first began her career in modelling and was the second runner-up on the reality television show Bigg Boss 9.

