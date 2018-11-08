Mandana Karimi has a message for all the people celebrating Diwali

television

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi is keen that everyone goes eco-friendly during Diwali. The Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016) actor, who was recently seen in the TV show, Ishqbaaaz, says people should celebrate with care.

"Just like eco-friendly Ganesh utsav, we can celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by lighting earthenware diyas and making rangolis instead of burning firecrackers to keep the environment pollution-free."

On the work front, after her stint in Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Mandana Karimi was seen in Xuanzang, an Indo-Chinese historic film. The actress also made a special appearance in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz.

Mandana Karimi also opened up about how she was sexually harassed on the set of Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 by director Umesh Ghadge. Talking to a news agency, she said, "Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song, putting other people in the song, saying this is a last minute decision. He would call me early onset, ask me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear and would keep me waiting."

Karimi also spoke about how she was told that such incidents often happen in the industry and that she would have to "get a hang of it". She also revealed that she had been termed a "drama queen" because she would express her reservation against such practices. "It reached a point where I decided to just keep my mouth shut and my thoughts to myself and accept the fact that women have no voice."

