Mandana Karimi: I was homeless, overnight, everything went down the drain for me

Actor Mandana Karimi has been very active on social media and has over a million followers on Instagram. Her photos and videos are mostly candid and the actor keeps sharing them on a regular basis to keep her fans entertained. She's now gearing up for her show, The Casino.

But her journey as an actor wasn't easy. Talking about the same in an interview with Zoom, she spoke about how it's not easy to sustain and survive in the Mumbai city, how an actor faces different challenges in the Hindi film industry, and how she was rendered homeless once.

Talking about how The Casino happened first, she said, "Well, to be honest, I didn't choose it, it chose me. I didn't work for quite a few years and when I got back I just wanted to work. I didn't really plan like I want to do OTT or I want to do this or that. Also, I did a daily soap as well, Ishqbaaaz and along with that, I shot for songs with Tisca Chopra and Rahul Bose that haven't released yet. So I have been working really hard on my craft and keeping really busy with taking acting classes, doing theatre then working on my Hindi."

A A Still Of Mandana Karimi From The Casino: Picture Courtesy/YouTube

She then spoke about what are the challenges an actor has to face in the industry. "Every single day in this industry, you have a new challenge. Every single day, there are thousands of Indians or there are people from outside, who want to be a part of the industry because it is a glamourous place. Everybody is replaceable. I feel, the moment you take that break, it becomes difficult to come back, especially when you are not from India," she states.

She then revealed how she was rendered homeless and how it can be tough to survive in Mumbai city. "I am trying to survive. It is really tough to stay in Mumbai, it is not a cheap city and suddenly overnight, I was homeless. Overnight, everything went down the drain for me. What kept me going was my determination and great family and friends that I have around me and people who have been there for me. To go back to movies, because of a couple of experiences that I had, which were bad experiences, I kind of tried to run away from the movies and the industry. But I think when the industry is taking you back, that means this is what I am supposed to do."

A few days back, there were rumours that the actor has got Coronavirus but she refuted them by taking to her Instagram account to announce via a video that she was just down with eye infection. Karimi has been a part of Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Main Aur Charles, and Bhaag Johnny. She has also participated in Bigg Boss 9 and acted in Ishqbaaaz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news