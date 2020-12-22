Mandira Bedi dazzles in yellow bikini as she basks in the sun in this throwback photo

Mandira Bedi has always been a fitness enthusiast and is known to keep her physique fit and fine. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress recently shared a beautiful throwback picture teleporting her to the beach.

In this picture, Mandira flaunts her chiselled figure in a bright mustard yellow bikini with a matching cover-up. She can be seen posing happily on the beach enjoying the sun, sand and the wind. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Mandira wrote, "As the temperature drops... major missing happening of the sun sea and sand...My phone reminded me that this photograph hasn't been posted, used or even seen the light of day! (sic)." Dying to take a look? Here it is:

Mandira recently returned from a trip to the Maldives. The actress shared pictures from her dream destination. Her toned legs and chiselled body added an oomph factor as she posed for this photo.

This was followed by a jaw-dropping picture of the Saaho actress in a bright red bikini. "Suspended over the ocean.. #theresnoplaceidratherbe [sic] So are we! (sic)", she captioned the picture.

In July this year, Mandira and her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal adopted Tara, a four-year-old girl from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Mandira had shared the news in October on Instagram, penning a beautiful note, which read, "She has come to us....like a blessing from above...Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020 (sic)". With her note, Mandira uploaded a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple's nine-year-old son Vir can also be seen in the frame.

Recently, she shared a video in which the four-year-old is seen requesting Santa Claus to gift her a 'payal' (an anklet) this season. Tara can be seen saying, "Santa Claus, mujhe chitthi likhni nahi aati (Santa Claus, I don't know how to write a letter). Main good girl hoon. Mujhe Christmas ke liye payal chahiye, please (I am a good girl. Please get me an anklet for Christmas)."

Mandira captioned the video, "Digital letter to Santa!", adding the hashtags "#talupaluchapadchapadchalu" and "#lockstar". In an interview with mid-day, earlier, Mandira had mentioned that her little one "talks non-stop". Perhaps, that's why her hashtag on the Christmas video read "Talu palu chapad chapad chalu".

In their early years of marriage, Kaushal and Bedi had decided to have one biological child, and adopt the other. In 2017, the actor -- then in the midst of the adoption process -- had told mid-day how the couple's combined biological age wasn't in their favour. But their quiet determination over the past three years bore fruit. "In the adoption form, you can mention three states you would want your child to be from. We had randomly selected Maharashtra, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Our papers may have been stuck due to that. As soon as we [lifted] the criterion and added some updates, things fell in place quickly. Adoption is a time-consuming process with a lot of paperwork. But the demands are understandable; you have to prove your capability before you take on the responsibility of a child. I wish more people would take the step and give a child the chance to have a nice life."

