Mandira Bedi talks about adopting a 4-year-old: We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives

Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal recently adopted a 4-year-old girl from Jabalpur and shared the happy news on social media. The couple have a son, Vir, who now has a little sister to play with and take care of, and he couldn't be happier!

Talking about the entire process of adoption and how the family feels blessed now that Tara Bedi Kaushal is a part of the unit, Mandira told ETimes, "Until the legal formalities are completed, one is not supposed to make it public. When a child comes home, he/she is considered to be in foster care for the first month; the legal procedures begin after that. However, since the courts were shut, we had to wait."

She added, "We had applied for adoption three years ago, but it was during the lockdown that I felt the void even more. So, I revisited my adoption application (filed before the Central Adoption Resource Authority). We realised that our wait has been long as we had mentioned a preference for three states from where we would have liked to adopt."

Talking about how she and husband Raj had decided on the name Tara many years ago, Mandira Bedi explained that they were looking for an older child, as they didn't want too much of an age gap between her and their son, Vir, who is nine. "However, nobody matched the criteria. So, we were advised to extend our search across India. Within a week, we found Tara in a place near Jabalpur."

Tara has adjusted to life pretty well in the Bedi Kaushal household, saus Mandira. She told the publication, "We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, 'When are you coming?' Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable. Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class."

Mandira Bedi has also been busy tutoring her daughter at home, and Tara will join other kids in school when schools reopen. "Many years back, we had decided that we would have one biological child and adopt the other. We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives, and Tara is a fulfilment of that dream," concludes the actress.

Also read: Mandira Bedi Adopts A Four-Year-Old; Welcomes Tara Bedi Kaushal To Her Family

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news