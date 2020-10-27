Mandira Bedi talks about adopting a 4-year-old: We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives
Mandira Bedi recently welcomed a daughter into her family through adoption. The actress-TV host talks about how she and her husband had always wanted a daughter
Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal recently adopted a 4-year-old girl from Jabalpur and shared the happy news on social media. The couple have a son, Vir, who now has a little sister to play with and take care of, and he couldn't be happier!
Talking about the entire process of adoption and how the family feels blessed now that Tara Bedi Kaushal is a part of the unit, Mandira told ETimes, "Until the legal formalities are completed, one is not supposed to make it public. When a child comes home, he/she is considered to be in foster care for the first month; the legal procedures begin after that. However, since the courts were shut, we had to wait."
She added, "We had applied for adoption three years ago, but it was during the lockdown that I felt the void even more. So, I revisited my adoption application (filed before the Central Adoption Resource Authority). We realised that our wait has been long as we had mentioned a preference for three states from where we would have liked to adopt."
View this post on Instagram
She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. âï¸ Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir â£ï¸ Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed ðð½ Tara Bedi Kaushal â£ï¸ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.
Talking about how she and husband Raj had decided on the name Tara many years ago, Mandira Bedi explained that they were looking for an older child, as they didn't want too much of an age gap between her and their son, Vir, who is nine. "However, nobody matched the criteria. So, we were advised to extend our search across India. Within a week, we found Tara in a place near Jabalpur."
Tara has adjusted to life pretty well in the Bedi Kaushal household, saus Mandira. She told the publication, "We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, 'When are you coming?' Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable. Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class."
Mandira Bedi has also been busy tutoring her daughter at home, and Tara will join other kids in school when schools reopen. "Many years back, we had decided that we would have one biological child and adopt the other. We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives, and Tara is a fulfilment of that dream," concludes the actress.
Also read: Mandira Bedi Adopts A Four-Year-Old; Welcomes Tara Bedi Kaushal To Her Family
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are proud parents of a baby girl. Even though the child wasn't born to them biologically, they have adopted a 21-month old girl from Latur, a district in Maharashtra. They have named her Nisha Kaur Weber
-
Sushmita Sen: The former beauty queen-turned-actress has adopted two daughters. Back in 2000, she adopted Renee and ten years later she adopted Alisah, who was then only three months old
-
Raveena Tandon: At the peak of her stardom in 1995, the 'Mast Mast' heroine became a single mother to two girls -- Chhaya and Pooja. At the time of adoption, they were 11 and 8 years respectively
-
Salim Khan: The Khan family is known for its compassionate side. Their reputation got a further boost when Salim Khan adopted Arpita. Nothing much is known about her except that she is the biological daughter of a woman who died on a footpath in Mumbai
-
Subhash Ghai: The showman of Bollywood has also adopted a daughter, Meghna, who is actually the biological daughter of Ghai's younger brother -- a producer at Mukta Arts. Meghna now looks after the affairs of Whistling Woods Institute
-
Preity Zinta: In 2009, the bubbly Bollywood actress adopted 34 orphans from the Mother Miracle School in Rishikesh in 2009, and decided to take responsibility of their upbringing
-
Shobhana: The famous South actress and Bharatnatyam dancer adopted a six-month-old baby girl in 2010. She named her Ananthanarayani and even went to the renowned Guruvayur temple to perform 'choroonu' -- first solid food given to a baby in Kerala tradition
-
Rahul Bose: The critically acclaimed actor is known for his charity work. In late 2007, he adopted six children aged 11, with the consent of his charity institution, from the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The names of the lucky kids are Pratima, Rukhsar, Matrena, Bindu, Jinu
-
Sandip Soparrkar: A renowned choreographer, Sandip always had a wish of adopting a baby at a young age. But, the fact that he was single didn't help his cause. After a three-and-a-half year wait, Sandip was allowed to adopt Arjun, who was just a year old, in 2007
-
Dibakar Banerjee: In 2010, the director of acclaimed films like 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and 'Shanghai', and his wife Richa brought home a little girl from a reputed orphanage in Mumbai. They named their bundle of joy Ira
-
Prakash Jha: Many are not aware that the director of films like 'Gangaajal' and Apaharan' has an adopted daughter Disha, who now assists her father in his projects
-
Nikhil Advani: The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' director and his wife Suporna became parents to a baby girl after they adopted one in early 2007. Named Keya, Advani adopted her around the time 'Salaam'-e-Ishq' was readying for release
-
Angelina Jolie: The Hollywood star is a mother to six children, three of whom were adopted. Joile and Pitt adopted Maddox (left) in 2002 (from Cambodia), Zahara (2nd from left) in 2006 (from Ethiopia) and Pax (3rd from left) in 2007 (from Vietnam). Pic/AFP
-
Madonna: The celebrated pop star was in Malawi (southeast Africa) in 2006 for a charitable cause when she decided to adopt a child named David Banda (L), who was extremely ill then. In 2009, she adopted a daughter Mercy James, also a Malawian. In both cases, Madonna had to undergo legal battles, but did not give up and was secured custody of the kids. Pic/AFP
-
Sandra Bullock: The vivacious beauty and her then husband Jesse James had decided to adopt a baby in 2006. The whole process took four years, and unfortunately the couple filed for divorce in 2010. Bullock, however, went ahead with the adoption and brought home a boy named Louis in the same year. Pic/Santa Banta/ AFP
-
Sharon Stone: The 'Basic Instinct' actress has adopted three children. She and her husband Phil Bronstein first brought home an underprivileged boy Roan (2nd right) in 2000. But following their divorce, Phil got custody of Roan. Since, Stone has adopted two more children Laird (2nd left) and Quinn in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Pic/AFP
-
Hugh Jackman: Deborra-Lee Furness, the wife of the suave Australian actor had two miscarriages, following which they decided to adopt two children – a son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005. Pic/AFP
-
Calista Flockhart: Best known for her role in the comedy-drama series 'Ally McBeal', Flockhart and husband Harrison Ford adopted an infant, Liam, in 2011
-
Nicole Kidman: As husband and wife, Tom Cruise and Kidman adopted a daughter Isabella and a son Connor. But, after the couple separated in 2001, Nicole lost the custody of her kids. Pic/AFP
-
Charlize Theron: The 'Monster' actress Hollywood star Charlize Theron adopted a baby boy named Jackson in 2012. The actress, who has been single since her split with Stuart Townsend in 2010, adopted Jackson from South Africa, the country where Theron was born and raised. Pic/Santa Banta
-
Meg Ryan: The 'When Harry Met Sally' star adopted a 14-month-old girl from China in 2006 and named her Daisy True. Pic/Santa Banta
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has adopted a baby girl from Latur and named her Nisha. Wondering which other celebrities in showbiz have adopted children? Take a look...
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe