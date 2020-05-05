Mandira Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora: Bollywood actresses who swear by fitness!
Fitness comes first, be it lockdown or not! Speaking about the same, here are some Bollywood divas who love keeping fit and healthy!
Mandira Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez! These actresses have left the entire world drooling over their age-defying fit bodies. Courtesy: intense workout, and of course, a strict diet. Though these divas have their cheat days, still, one has to put in a lot of dedication and hard work to be as fit as these ladies.
Mandira Bedi:
Often seen sharing how her life changed after pregnancy, and how she took her health and fitness seriously to get back in shape, Mandira Bedi stands as a big inspiration for many women. And why not? Her workout videos are age-defying, and we can't even get halfway flexible like her!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra:
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
This Bollywood actress has left no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. Often seen performing yoga at multiple events, and also promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swasth Raho Mast Raho' initiative, Shilpa Shetty is yet another diva who swears by fitness. We would suggest taking up Shilpa Shetty's fitness challenge if you, too, want to get fit. It's simple, scroll through her Instagram and try out the yoga poses, but strictly under someone's supervision.
Malaika Arora:
Here’s a little motivation for you guys to call up your workout buddy or trainer and do an online session with them! Me and @j.patsss did a full body yoga workout, you can follow our movements to keep yourself fit and active! While we stay in, let’s also stay #CommittedToFitness and #WorkOUTfromHome #StayFitStayHealthy #PermissionToPause @reebokindia @divayoga
This diva has ditched the term 'age' and it is working wonders on her body! Malaika Arora has also confessed how she took up yoga after 40, and her body has reversed its ageing process ever since she started leading a healthy life. Is she 45 or 35, we really can't say!
Katrina Kaif:
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe ðÂÂÂ âÂ£ âÂ£âÂ£ ♦ï¸Â #WarmupâÂ£âÂ£ 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 repsâÂ£âÂ£ 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 repsâÂ£ âÂ£âÂ£ ♦ï¸Â #Workout:âÂ£âÂ£ âÂ£âÂ£ 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps âÂ£âÂ£ 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps âÂ£âÂ£ âÂ£âÂ£ @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness âÂ£âÂ£ ðÂÂ¥ by @isakaif ðÂÂÂ
If you have seen Koffee With Karan, where she shared the 'koffee kouch' with Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif nailed the segment where she had to lift something and guess the weight. From where does such confidence arise? Of course, her intense workout has given her immense knowledge and judgement about everything fitness.
Jacqueline Fernandez:
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel during the lockdown, has been sharing some good workout posts on Instagram. The actress recently wooed the audience with her out-of-the-box performance in Mrs Serial Killer.
