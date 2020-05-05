Mandira Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora: Bollywood actresses who swear by fitness!

Mandira Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez! These actresses have left the entire world drooling over their age-defying fit bodies. Courtesy: intense workout, and of course, a strict diet. Though these divas have their cheat days, still, one has to put in a lot of dedication and hard work to be as fit as these ladies.

Mandira Bedi:

Often seen sharing how her life changed after pregnancy, and how she took her health and fitness seriously to get back in shape, Mandira Bedi stands as a big inspiration for many women. And why not? Her workout videos are age-defying, and we can't even get halfway flexible like her!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

This Bollywood actress has left no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. Often seen performing yoga at multiple events, and also promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swasth Raho Mast Raho' initiative, Shilpa Shetty is yet another diva who swears by fitness. We would suggest taking up Shilpa Shetty's fitness challenge if you, too, want to get fit. It's simple, scroll through her Instagram and try out the yoga poses, but strictly under someone's supervision.

Malaika Arora:

This diva has ditched the term 'age' and it is working wonders on her body! Malaika Arora has also confessed how she took up yoga after 40, and her body has reversed its ageing process ever since she started leading a healthy life. Is she 45 or 35, we really can't say!

Katrina Kaif:

If you have seen Koffee With Karan, where she shared the 'koffee kouch' with Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif nailed the segment where she had to lift something and guess the weight. From where does such confidence arise? Of course, her intense workout has given her immense knowledge and judgement about everything fitness.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

View this post on Instagram Time keeps on ticking!! A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onApr 17, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel during the lockdown, has been sharing some good workout posts on Instagram. The actress recently wooed the audience with her out-of-the-box performance in Mrs Serial Killer.

