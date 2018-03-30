Mandira Bedi slut-shamed for posing in a bikini

Mandira Bedi, who had gone for a trip to Goa, posted few pictures from her vacation. However, the trolls did what they are best at



Mandira Bedi got trolled for posting this picture on her Instagram account

Mandira Bedi, who was in Goa for a vacation, posted several pictures of herself and with her son Vir from the trip. However, the trolls did what they are best at. They started trolling, slut-shaming Mandira for "demeaning" Indian culture by wearing a bikini at the beach and posting the picture online. She posted the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "#happyvibesonly." Was this comment a warning for the trolls?

However, some called this bikini photo, a publicity stunt, while there were a few, who asked her to stop posting "indecent" pictures on a public platform.

Earlier, Mandira Bedi had shared that she doesn't pay heed to these trolls. "What I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards. Usually, I don't pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand, I have body shaming comments by men," told the actress.

Mandira, who married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999, revealed that their son, Vir doesn't want to enter the world of films but wants to become a software engineer. She is also filming for the Tamil film Adangathey. She had made her debut as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection. The IPL host rose to fame with the television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

