Mandira Bedi's juggling act

Actress Mandira Bedi feels glad that even at 45, she is able to manage multiple things at a time. The 45-year-old, who became popular after playing a strong character in the 1990s TV show Shanti, had committed to attend a few events a day prior to her mother's birthday on March 21.'

The schedule of the events in Rajasthan got changed and ended up clashing with the celebration for her mother's birthday. But Mandira managed to travel to three cities on the same day and completed her commitments successfully. She also flew to Delhi at night and gave a surprise to her mother.

So on March 20, she had her breakfast in Jaipur, lunch in Mumbai and dinner in Delhi. For her mother's birthday, she booked a hotel in Delhi and invited hundreds of guests and bought return gifts for them. She managed all this over phone calls.

"I had planned a surprise dinner for her that night. I live in Mumbai and family celebration happens in Delhi. I had booked a customised cake. Her favourite decor was also arranged by me as nobody knows her better than me. God is kind to give me enough strength to manage multiple things at a time," Mandira said in a statement.

Mandira, who has also featured in films, is tied up with the movie Saaho. Her Tamil film Adangathey will be releasing later this year. She also has a short film titled Smoke in her kitty.

