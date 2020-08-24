Mangal murti morya! Bollywood welcomes Ganpati Bappa
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.
It's truly different
Ganpati celebrations might be distinct this year due to the pandemic and the need for physical distancing and taking precautionary measures. But Taimur made sure the festival was on point by making a Lego Ganesha. It was certainly novel thinking. Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the snapshot with Tim doing a namaskar. Bebo also added a message of positivity to her post, "Wishing you all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace and for everyone's health and safety."
Divine call
Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri welcomed Ganpati at brother Sohail Khan's home at Pali Hill. Salman Khan is back from Panvel for the festivities. Among those spotted seeking Bappa's blessings were Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.
Festive fervour
Govinda wished fans from "desh-videsh" a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor's Juhu home has been spruced up for the celebration.
Let peace prevail
Divya Dutta lamented the fact that she has got Ganesha home, but can't invite guests for darshan due to the current scene. She prayed for peace and good times ahead.
Wishing good health
Though the celebrations are not as huge this year, the faith in Ganpati remains the same for Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt. They wished that Bappa remove obstacles from everyone's life and bless everyone with health and happiness.
Fulfilling wishes
Karishma Tanna had a lot to thank Bappa for, which included her victory in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Life's beautiful
Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya, Ekta Kapoor and son Ravie and mother Shobha Kapoor prayed for wisdom to help everyone make sense of the current chaos. They hoped that people understand that life is beautiful — no matter what.
Thoughtful gesture
TV actor Monika Khanna requested the few guests, who came for Bappa's darshan, to bring stationery as an offering, instead of sweets. Khanna, who is seen as Zeenat on Ishq Subhan Allah, will be distributing the stationery among underprivileged children.
Seeking blessings
Divya Khosla Kumar and Bhushan Kumar got Ganesha home this year too, like every year. They hoped that Bappa bless everyone, especially in the current scenario.
Eco-friendly
Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to immerse the idol in a bucket of water at home, and not pollute the sea. She also relished the vegetarian thali made specially for the occasion by aunt Padmini Kolhapure.
New beginning
Telly actor Sharad Malhotra and wife Ripci Bhatia made sure they shifted to their new home in Goregaon, ahead of the festival. The Naagin 5 actor, who has installed an eco-friendly idol, says, "We are glad that we could make a new beginning by welcoming Bappa."
Online aarti
Bhumi Pednekar caught up with near and dear ones via video conferencing. "Ganesh Chaturthi in the times of the virus. We missed being together, but we still felt connected during the aarti," she posted.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe