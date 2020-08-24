Mangal murti morya! Bollywood welcomes Ganpati Bappa

It's truly different

Ganpati celebrations might be distinct this year due to the pandemic and the need for physical distancing and taking precautionary measures. But Taimur made sure the festival was on point by making a Lego Ganesha. It was certainly novel thinking. Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the snapshot with Tim doing a namaskar. Bebo also added a message of positivity to her post, "Wishing you all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace and for everyone's health and safety."

Divine call

Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri welcomed Ganpati at brother Sohail Khan's home at Pali Hill. Salman Khan is back from Panvel for the festivities. Among those spotted seeking Bappa's blessings were Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

Festive fervour

Govinda wished fans from "desh-videsh" a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor's Juhu home has been spruced up for the celebration.

Let peace prevail

Divya Dutta lamented the fact that she has got Ganesha home, but can't invite guests for darshan due to the current scene. She prayed for peace and good times ahead.

Wishing good health

Though the celebrations are not as huge this year, the faith in Ganpati remains the same for Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt. They wished that Bappa remove obstacles from everyone's life and bless everyone with health and happiness.

Fulfilling wishes

Karishma Tanna had a lot to thank Bappa for, which included her victory in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Life's beautiful

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya, Ekta Kapoor and son Ravie and mother Shobha Kapoor prayed for wisdom to help everyone make sense of the current chaos. They hoped that people understand that life is beautiful — no matter what.

Thoughtful gesture

TV actor Monika Khanna requested the few guests, who came for Bappa's darshan, to bring stationery as an offering, instead of sweets. Khanna, who is seen as Zeenat on Ishq Subhan Allah, will be distributing the stationery among underprivileged children.

Seeking blessings

Divya Khosla Kumar and Bhushan Kumar got Ganesha home this year too, like every year. They hoped that Bappa bless everyone, especially in the current scenario.

Eco-friendly

Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to immerse the idol in a bucket of water at home, and not pollute the sea. She also relished the vegetarian thali made specially for the occasion by aunt Padmini Kolhapure.

New beginning

Telly actor Sharad Malhotra and wife Ripci Bhatia made sure they shifted to their new home in Goregaon, ahead of the festival. The Naagin 5 actor, who has installed an eco-friendly idol, says, "We are glad that we could make a new beginning by welcoming Bappa."

Online aarti

Bhumi Pednekar caught up with near and dear ones via video conferencing. "Ganesh Chaturthi in the times of the virus. We missed being together, but we still felt connected during the aarti," she posted.

