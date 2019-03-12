Manika Batra, Rishabh Pant to encourage Delhi voters during elections

other-sports

Manika Batra and Rishabh Pant

India table tennis star Manika Batra and cricketer Rishabh Pant have been roped in to encourage voters in the national capital to engage in the parliamentary exercise, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said yesterday.

The two sportspersons will spread awareness about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through radio and video messages. "The sports icons have been roped in to spread awareness among voters. Our effort will be to increase the total vote percentage this year from last time's 65.02 per cent," Singh said.

This year, there are a total of 1.39 crore voters in the city - 62,35,814 female, 76,61,68 male, and 647 transgender persons, he said. Delhi will go to polls for its seven seats on May 12.

