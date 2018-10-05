Manikarnika director Krish Jagarlamudi stops shooting for the film

bollywood

It appears that he is now hell-bent on releasing the film ahead of Manikarnika, which has Kangy stepping into his shoes to complete the project

Kangana Ranaut

Director Krish Jagarlamudi walked out of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi mid-way to helm the NTR biopic. It appears that he is now hell-bent on releasing the film ahead of Manikarnika, which has Kangy stepping into his shoes to complete the project.

Yesterday, the makers of the two-part Telugu film, on the life of a legendary star and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, announced that its first part will release on January 9 and the second on January 24. Manikarnika hits the marquee on January 25.



Krish Jagarlamudi

This means that Krish has three films releasing in the same month. Ironically, the release date was announced just two days after the teaser of Manikarnika was out. The battle lines have been drawn.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2019. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. Principal photography on the film began in May 2017.

