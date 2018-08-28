Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut goes ahead in time for Sonu Sood

bollywood

Helming patchwork shoot of Manikarnika, Ranaut incorporates time leap in drama to justify Sonu Sood's bearded look from Simmba

Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood

When Kangana Ranaut was entrusted the responsibility of reimagining a few portions of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, little had she imagined that she would find a hurdle in co-star Sonu Sood. Having moved on to his next project Simmba, the actor had grown a beard for the actioner - a look that was at odds with his Sadashiv Rao avatar in the period drama and hence posed a problem with the continuity. In order to justify Sood's new look, we hear, Ranaut amended the script to incorporate a time lapse.

A source informs, "Sonu was required to sport facial fuzz in Simmba. He found himself in a spot when he was asked to shoot few scenes of Manikarnika again, wherein he sports a thin moustache. Sonu could not even go clean as he was simultaneously shooting for Ranveer Singh's cop drama."



Sonu Sood in Manikarnika

"It was then that Kangana, along with director Krish, decided to alter the narrative. Since he plays a Maratha commander-in-chief, the movie is likely to see a time lapse as far as his character is concerned. It is not known whether the lapse will be justified by way of showing him captured as a prisoner in one of the wars. But his character will be seen returning to the Maratha fold, in a bearded look, after a couple of years."

Sood reveals that it was after much deliberation that the makers found a solution. "I had to shoot for the patchwork left for Manikarnika. To avoid any continuity problem, the makers decided to tweak the script," he says.

