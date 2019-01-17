Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi director Krish Jagarlamudi in trouble

bollywood

Krish Jagarlamudi then replaced Teja as director of the NTR biopic starring Balakrishna and Vidya Balan

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is said to be amused by the news that director Krish Jagarlamudi has been allegedly accused of 'stealing' Teja's script for the Telugu film, NTR Kathanayakudu, which released recently. Krish had left Kangana-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi mid-way, which made the actor take over the directorial reins of the historical as well.



Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish then replaced Teja as director of the NTR biopic starring Balakrishna and Vidya Balan. Kangy has been heard saying it is a classic case of out of the frying pan into the fire for Krish!

Director Krish Jagarlamudi walked out of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi mid-way to helm the NTR biopic. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2019. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. Principal photography on the film began in May 2017.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: I wanted something which could sum up Rani Laxmibai's life

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates