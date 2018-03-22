Manish Giri turns producer for Fire, Dark

Manish will also be playing a lead actor in the short film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap featuring in a cameo

Actor Manish Giri, who will be seen in the second season of Farhan Akhtar's Inside Edge, has donned the hat of a producer for a horror movie titled Dark and a short film called Fire. Manish is a co-producer of Fire along with Vijay Vijawatt. It is releasing in May through Zee and YouTube, read a statement.

Manish will also be playing a lead actor in the short film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap featuring in a cameo. On the other hand, Dark, which is based on a true incident that happened in the core of Rajasthan's Bikaner in 1989, will feature actress Shubra Shetty.

"I'm working here in Fire as an actor/producer and cinematographer. The project is very close to my heart and I have made it keeping audience reaction in mind. "It's a two-year contract along with Vijay sir's production house, so after this short film, there are a couple of short films in the pipeline. I'm really looking forward to it," said Manish.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever