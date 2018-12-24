Manish Malhotra and his 'towering beauties'
The designer Manish Malhotra has been sharing pictures of his favourite ladies donning his creations. What you can't help but notice is that he has made them towering beauties
Conversation about how VFX enabled Shah Rukh Khan to play a vertically challenged character in Zero brought to our notice the recent Instagram posts of Manish Malhotra.
The designer has been sharing pictures of his favourite ladies donning his creations. What you can't help but notice is that he has made them towering beauties. Looks like they have been photoshopped or Malhotra has downloaded the social media generation's favourite app, Beauty Plus.
Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor seem to be competing on which health drink they consumed to make them taller than Big B! When actors are propagating real beauty, the fashion world doesn't seem ready to give up the (misguided) notion that tall is beautiful.
View this post on Instagram
@janhvikapoor #stunning in #manishmalhotralabel #Metal #DeepTone #lehenga #beautiful @mmalhotraworld
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
What change Shah Rukh Khan made in Zero just before it's release?