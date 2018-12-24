Manish Malhotra and his 'towering beauties'

bollywood-fashion

The designer Manish Malhotra has been sharing pictures of his favourite ladies donning his creations. What you can't help but notice is that he has made them towering beauties

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Conversation about how VFX enabled Shah Rukh Khan to play a vertically challenged character in Zero brought to our notice the recent Instagram posts of Manish Malhotra.

The designer has been sharing pictures of his favourite ladies donning his creations. What you can't help but notice is that he has made them towering beauties. Looks like they have been photoshopped or Malhotra has downloaded the social media generation's favourite app, Beauty Plus.



Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor seem to be competing on which health drink they consumed to make them taller than Big B! When actors are propagating real beauty, the fashion world doesn't seem ready to give up the (misguided) notion that tall is beautiful.

