Manish Malhotra shares an anecdote of meeting Michael Jackson

Manish Malhotra shared a photo of pop star Michael Jackson and reminisced his fanboy moment. The post came as a tribute to the star, who passed away on June 25, 2009

Pic courtesy/Manish Malhotra's Inatagram account

It was pop-star Michael Jackson's 10th death anniversary on June 25, 2019. A tad late but on Friday, Bollywood's popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra recalled late pop icon Michael Jackson and shared an anecdote of his catch-up with the king of pop. Years before Manish launched his designer label, he had the honour of designing an outfit for Jackson. Manish Malhotra had gifted one of his own creations to the pop star which the latter wore to an awards show, the designer recalled.

Take a look at the post:

The designer shared an old picture with Michael Jackson on his Instagram account and reminisced his fanboy moment and wrote, "Years ago before I had launched Manish Malhotra label. I had the honour of meeting the great Micheal Jackson." He continued, "I had designed a smart cut sherwani with trousers and a shawl with Indian Embroidery art .. not only did he wear the outfit he also thanked me on stage at the Bollywood Awards USA which became a memorable moment for me."

Tiger Shroff, who is a die-hard fan of the pop-star, often keeps dancing to his tunes and shares many videos on his social media account to pay respect to his idol and inspiration. He commented on Manish's post and wrote that he was jealous to see this post as he did not get the opportunity to meet the star. "This is amazing. I'm so jealous, fantastic [sic]" wrote Tiger.

It was for the 1999 Bollywood Awards that Michael Jackson donned the sherwani gifted by Malhotra. June 25 marked a decade of losing Michael Jackson who died of an anaesthetic propofol and sedatives' overdose in 2009. Tiger Shroff who is known for his smooth dance moves also paid a tribute to the legend in a dance video where added Jackson's twist to a Bollywood song.

