Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap play cards
Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was more like a girls' night out with Nushrat Bharucha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde and Vaani Kapoor making merry at the bash.
The festive season has begun and Bollywood is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. With so many celebrities hosting Diwali parties, the festive affair begins a week prior to the actual Diwali festival. On Monday, Bollywood's well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is friends with many within the fraternity organised a Diwali card party for his industry friends.
On Manish Malhotra's guest list were Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor.
In the past, there were rumours of a conflict between Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. However, these are things of the past now, as the two, dressed in traditional outfits, entered hand-in-hand at Manish's Diwali party. Tahira and Nushrat kept it simple with their green and pink plain dresses. Shilpa looked festive in her kurti and skirt while Sophie kept it minimal.
Going by the pictures shared by the guests on their social media handles, Manish seems to be a great host. With lots of food, drinks and card games, the guests surely enjoyed their Monday night. Shilpa shared a few pictures on social media. Take a look:
Tahira Kashyap and Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Shilpa's Instagram account
Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra playing cards. Photo: Shilpa's Instagram account
Sophie Choudry also shared a lot of inside pictures on her social media handle and it sure looked more like a girls' night out. In one of the pictures, Sophie called Nushrat a Kulcha (a North-Indian bread) chor while the latter was busy eating.
Sophie Choudry with Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, and Pooja Hegde
Well, these celebs sure believe in working hard and partying harder.
Vaani Kapoor along with a host of other Bollywood celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Vaani Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her film War, which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Siddharth Anand's War entered the 300-crore club on October 21.
Nushrat Bharucha also attended designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his residence. Nushrat wore a flowy pink dress as she posed for the photographers at the designer's home.
Nushrat Bharucha also took to her Instagram account to share a lot of photos and videos from the Diwali party and wished every a 'Happy Diwali'.
In picture: Nushrat Bharucha and Tahira Kashyap pose for the photographers at Manish Malhotra's residence.
Pooja Hegde, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Housefull 4, also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his residence.
Sophie Choudry looked beautiful in her traditional attire as she attended good friend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at his Bandra home. Sophie shared a lot of photos from the party on her Instagram account.
Aparshakti Khurana came for the Diwali bash with wife Akriti at Manish Malhotra's home in Bandra.
Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the Diwali party at Manish Malhotra's residence in Bandra.
Ekta Kapoor looked pretty in her traditional attire as she attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Manish Malhotra's good friend Karan Johar also attended the Diwali party. In the picture, KJo is seen posing with Ekta Kapoor.
On the work front, as a producer, Karan Johar has multiple films lined up, but he will return to the direction next year with Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at Manish Malhotra's residence for the Diwali party.
Sooraj Pancholi, who is all geared up for his next film Satellite Shankar, also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
