Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap play cards

The festive season has begun and Bollywood is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. With so many celebrities hosting Diwali parties, the festive affair begins a week prior to the actual Diwali festival. On Monday, Bollywood's well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is friends with many within the fraternity organised a Diwali card party for his industry friends.

On Manish Malhotra's guest list were Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor.

In the past, there were rumours of a conflict between Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. However, these are things of the past now, as the two, dressed in traditional outfits, entered hand-in-hand at Manish's Diwali party. Tahira and Nushrat kept it simple with their green and pink plain dresses. Shilpa looked festive in her kurti and skirt while Sophie kept it minimal.

Going by the pictures shared by the guests on their social media handles, Manish seems to be a great host. With lots of food, drinks and card games, the guests surely enjoyed their Monday night. Shilpa shared a few pictures on social media. Take a look:



Tahira Kashyap and Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Shilpa's Instagram account



Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra playing cards. Photo: Shilpa's Instagram account

Sophie Choudry also shared a lot of inside pictures on her social media handle and it sure looked more like a girls' night out. In one of the pictures, Sophie called Nushrat a Kulcha (a North-Indian bread) chor while the latter was busy eating.



Sophie Choudry with Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, and Pooja Hegde

Well, these celebs sure believe in working hard and partying harder.

