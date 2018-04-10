Manisha Koirala is back with a Bang in Ronnie Screwvala's Lust Stories

Lust Stories is a combination of four short stories, one of which stars Manish Koirala



Manisha Koirala with Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Lust Stories

The first look of Manisha Koirala from her new project Lust Stories was launched on April 9. Lust Stories is a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. It will be released by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP on Netflix.

The talented Manisha Koirala has been directed by Dibakar in one of the short stories in which she features in the lead role along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The plot of the short story starring Manisha is quite intriguing as it's about three people - a couple and the husband's best friend. The triangle unravels subsequently into an autopsy of relationships, lies, secrets, and truths that are used to deceive each other.

Manisha Koirala essays the character of Sanjay Dutt's late mother Nargis Dutt in the upcoming biopic on the superstar. Ranbir Kapoor is essaying Dutt on-screen. The film is set to hit screens on June 29 this year. Manisha took to Instagram in January to share pictures of her look from the upcoming venture. The 90s actress is a spitting image of Nargis Dutt's younger version. The photos of the 47-year-old actress posing with the director, Ranbir and other crew from Cape Town went viral on social media. She wrapped up shooting for the biopic in December, and said she had a memorable time working on the project.

Manisha hails from the prominent Koirala family from Nepal. She forayed into Bollywood with the top-grossing production Saudagar in 1991. She established herself as a leading actress in the 1990s with films like Yalgaar (1992), 1942: A Love Story (1994), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Agni Sakshi (1996), Gupt (1997) and others. Koirala was last seen on the big screen in Dear Maya (2017). She has successfully overcome a battle with ovarian cancer.

