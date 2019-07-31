Manisha Koirala joins the cast of Netflix original film, Maska

web-series

Maska is the story of an amateur aiming to become a big film star. Senior actor Manisha Koirala is joining the show with Shirley Sethia and others

The picture is a screenshot from the video uploaded by Manisha Koirala on her Instagram account.

An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life. Headlining this young coming-of-age story will be a film stalwart, Manisha Koirala, who marks her second collaboration with Netflix after Lust Stories.

Maska marks the acting debut of young singing sensation, Shirley Setia, who took to social media to address her fans to express her excitement at being part of the film, and also introduced her fellow cast members, Prit Kamani, and Nikita Dutta.

Here is the video of the actors announcing the web show:

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films, Maska will launch exclusively on Netflix and promises to take everyone through a beautiful journey of love and life.

Believing in the adage "Success comes to those who dare to dream", a confused, young millennial, sets out on a desperate journey to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

