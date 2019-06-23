Manisha Koirala's grandparents inspired her to be a questioner
Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, wrote about her journey as a survivor in Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life
Actress-author Manisha Koirala says it was her grandparents who inspired her to be a writer, thinker and someone who questions.
Manisha on Friday shared a photograph of her grandparents and captioned it: "My love for classical dance, reading fiction inspired by her and dreams of being a writer/thinker (or in my case questioner) was inspired by grandparents."
My love for classical dance, reading fiction inspired by her and dreams of being a writer/thinker (or in my case questioner) was inspired by him #Grandparents ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/h8KXmNoijv— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2019
Manisha, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, wrote about her journey as a survivor in Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life. She was last seen on-screen in Sanju. Earlier this month, Manisha announced: Starting a film...another exciting journey begins. Feel blessed.
Top Stories of the Day:
- Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!
- Mammootty's Mamangam is changing the game of movies
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen shares precious moments from brother Rajeev's wedding
- Giorgia Andriani and Esha Gupta keep it casual for the outing in Bandra
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote Kabir Singh in New Delhi
- Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted
- Rani Mukerji: I'm picking films that appeal to my heart
- B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers
- 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Boo Sabki Phategi: What would Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor do if they were ghosts?