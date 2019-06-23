Manisha Koirala's grandparents inspired her to be a questioner

bollywood

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, wrote about her journey as a survivor in Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life

Actress-author Manisha Koirala says it was her grandparents who inspired her to be a writer, thinker and someone who questions.

Manisha on Friday shared a photograph of her grandparents and captioned it: "My love for classical dance, reading fiction inspired by her and dreams of being a writer/thinker (or in my case questioner) was inspired by grandparents."

Manisha, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, wrote about her journey as a survivor in Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life. She was last seen on-screen in Sanju. Earlier this month, Manisha announced: Starting a film...another exciting journey begins. Feel blessed.

