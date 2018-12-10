Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi visit indisposed Amarinder Singh

national

Manmohan Singh

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health.

The Chief Minister had been advised rest at home for 48 hours by doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were here on Monday for the re-launch of the 'Navjivan' Hindi newspaper in Mohali, adjoining Chandigarh.

Both left for New Delhi after meeting Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister could not attend the newspaper function due to ill-health.

Amarinder Singh, 76, underwent some routine medical tests at PGIMER on Sunday as a follow-up on the viral illness he suffered last week.

Doctors at the institute said that all the tests were clean and the Chief Minister was found to be suffering from slight weakness as a result of the earlier bout of viral fever.

