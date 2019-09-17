Mann Bairagi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday, the buzz is that another film based on the life of current Prime Minister of India is in the pipeline. The film titled Mann Bairagi will be a one-hour long film and its first look will be digitally presented by Saaho star Prabhas. As per Hindustan Times' reports, the film will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an exclusive report by HT, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted saying, "The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM's life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it's an unheard story which needs to be told." The turning point of Narendra Modi's life as a young man intrigued the Padmaavat director, as he felt that Mann Bairagi's story is "unheard" which needs to be told.



Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain. "Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire our today's youth deeply, and that's what excited us to work on this film," said Mahaveer Jain to the daily. Director Ssanjay Tripaathy was quoted saying that it's a human interest story for him about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become the Prime Minister of India.

The release date of Mann Bairagi is yet to be announced, but the makers will treat the audience with its first-look poster today itself, September 17. Stay tuned!

