Manohar Lal Khattar accords approval to over Rs 100 crore for roads

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved funds for widening and strengthening of roads, and four-laning of a railway over-bridge in Gurgaon district.

He has accorded administrative approval to Rs 107.71 crore for the projects, a Public Works (Building and Roads) Department spokesman said today. He said Rs 52.62 crore would be spent on four-laning of the railway over-bridge from Gurgaon Pataudi road to Gurgaon Farrukhnagar road via Garhi Sadhrana.

The spokesman said Rs 48.97 crore would be spent on four-laning, widening and strengthening of the Jagadhari-Bilaspur-Sadhaura-Raipur Rani road up to Mouli in Panchkula district. He said that Rs 3.39 crore would be spent on widening and strengthening of NH-65 (new NH-152) road from 13.60 km to 15.20 km in Matheri in Ambala district. Over Rs 2 crore would be spent on special repair by widening of the road from Baghola to Janoli in Palwal district.

