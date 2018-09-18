Manohar Lal Khattar expresses displeasure over handling of CM window complaints

national

Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the HSIDC, Industries and Commerce, Rural Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Urban Local Bodies Departments to hold a separate meeting on this issue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday expressed discontentment over government departments neglecting complaints lodged on CM Window, a web portal for redressing citizens' grievances.

Khattar has directed the HSIDC, Industries and Commerce, Rural Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Urban Local Bodies Departments to hold a separate meeting on this issue, Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Rakesh Gupta, said in an official release here. Gupta, at a meeting held here with nodal officers of CM Window, said the chief minister has directed that strict action be initiated against them for not showing seriousness in addressing the complaints.

Khattar had sent a written communication to the additional chief secretary of Cooperative Department on a complaint received on CM Window regarding embezzlement in cooperative societies in Panipat, he said. The chief secretary said orders were issued to suspend Akashdeep, an official of the Horticulture Department, and Dilbag Singh, inspector of State Vigilance Bureau, in a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 7 crore.

The amount was received as subsidy for installation of a fountain and an underground pipeline by the Horticulture Department in Nuh district. At the meeting here, directions were issued to charge sheet and suspend Rakesh Kumar, an accountant of Power Department posted in Rewari, for "harassing a consumer and overcharging".

Apart from this, directions were also issued to suspend Pradeep, an assistant environment engineer, for allegedly causing delay and misguiding others in the matter of discharge of untreated effluent through tankers of residential colonies in agricultural fields.

