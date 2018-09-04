Manohar Parrikar is overseeing administration 24X7 from US: BJP

national

Manohar Parrikar

Countering the criticism that the Goa government is now leaderless, the state BJP said Tuesday that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "monitoring" the administration from the US where he has gone for treatment. "There is no crisis and collapse of administration. Everything is functioning smoothly. The chief minister is monitoring the administration from the United States 24 hours of the day," party spokesperson Siddharth Kuncolienkar said.

He rubbished the claim of opposition Congress that the administration has collapsed, and President's rule is needed. "By asking for President's rule, the Congress is admitting that it does not have the numbers to form an alternative government," the BJP leader said.

Senior ministers such as Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai "are doing their job perfectly", he said. Parrikar left for the US on August 30 for medical treatment and is expected to return on September 8. He underwent a three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic aliment earlier this year.

