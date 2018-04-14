Manohar Parrikar pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment, today paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary



"Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of our Constitution, on his birth anniversary," Parrikar tweeted. The state government has organised several programmes to mark the day. The main event was held in Panaji, which was addressed by Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

