Manohar Parrikar to be flown to Delhi AIIMS for follow-up treatment

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who in recent past has been battling ill health will fly to Delhi Saturday for his follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior official said. Parrikar has been flying in and out of US for medical treatment and this has put the state of Goa with the leadership void.

Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa. "He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over the phone, who enquired about his health. The state BJP had held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. The core committee members had later met Goa CM.

On the other hand, opposition parties are growing impatient and want some stability in the govt and want Manohar Parrikar to step down as CM pending improvement in health and then take over.

