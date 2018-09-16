Manohar Parrlkar undergoing series of tests: AIIMS

national

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing a series of tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, hospital sources said Sunday. Parrikar in recent past has been suffering from ill-health and been visiting the US for the treatment. The veteran BJP leader and former defence minister's absence has created a huge dilemma for the state BJP and central leadership.

Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, is admitted in the old private ward under the supervision of Pramod Garg from the Department of Gastroenterology. "He is currently undergoing a series of tests," sources said. Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health. He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Due to Parrikar's health issues, the opposition is putting pressure on the govt and wants Goa to have functioning chief minister till Manohar Parrikar recovers from his illness.

