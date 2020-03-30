Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't miss out on Neeraj's Special Ops

Manoj Bajpayee, who had headed to Uttarakhand for a shoot, is nestled there amid the lockdown. "My family joined me before the lockdown was announced. While 95 per cent of the unit left to be with their families, we decided to stay back," shares the actor when we connect with him on a call. "It is freezing cold here because of the rains, and the network is [slightly weak]," he laughs, but adds that little comes close to the solace he finds in the mountains.



Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops

One would assume that the poor connectivity will hold back The Family Man star from exploring the digital world, but Bajpayee reveals that he has binged on the new Indian releases over the past 10 days. "I am hooked to my iPad. I couldn't have missed Neeraj Pandey's series, Special Ops, so that was the first thing I caught up on. I quite enjoyed Voot Select's Asur."



Arshad Warsi in Asur

"It stars Arshad Warsi and Sharib Hashmi, who is a dear friend and a big part of The Family Man. I also watched Guilty on Netflix. Besides that, Platform was a crackling watch."



Manoj Bajpayee with daughter Ava

An optimist at heart, the actor views the current scenario as an opportunity to spend quality time with family, and acquaint his daughter Ava Nayla with the simpler joys of life. "It's a different experience for her since she is born and brought up in Mumbai. She has grown up amid the hustle-bustle of a city, and now, she is getting to experience new things. Spending time with the local kids and playing with them is a refreshing experience for her."

