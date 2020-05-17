Manoj Bajpayee: If only being Farah Khan's neighbour helped me bag her films

He probably hoped to recreate the success of his last digital outing, The Family Man, when he signed the web film, Mrs Serial Killer. But where the spy thriller became one of the most acclaimed shows of last year and brought him back in the spotlight, the recently released Netflix film did little than spark a meme fest online.

On his part, Manoj Bajpayee admits he agreed to be part of the thriller only to collaborate with writer-director Shirish Kunder. "He is talented, and his scripts are well-crafted," says the actor.



Interestingly, Mrs Serial Killer producer Farah Khan and husband Kunder are neighbours to Bajpayee, who stays in Lokhandwala. The trio had earlier joined forces for the short film, Kriti (2016). So, are they playing the good neighbours to each other by teaming up for projects? "Then I would have bagged roles in all of Farah's big films, including her next. I wish being her neighbour helped me bag roles in her big-ticket productions. But I do get invited to Farah's lunches, which are attended by the who's who of the industry," he chuckles.

Well before the streaming giants launched in India, Bajpayee was among the few actors exploring the digital medium. He appeared in the short films, Jai Hind (2015) and Taandav, both of which released online. He went on to do two more shorts, Kriti and Ouch, in 2016. What prompted him to take the web route were the characters he was offered. "The length of the role does not matter. For an actor like me, the web offers [the opportunity to explore] innovative and experimental ideas."

The actor agrees that it was Raj-DK's The Family Man that changed the game for him. "It has been eight months since it dropped, and I am still receiving the audience's love."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news