Manoj Bajpayee on his birthday plans: I am in the hills with my family

Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating his 51st birthday today with his family, and there cannot be a greater feeling for any actor to spend time with his loved ones and that too on such a special occasion. But how will he be bringing on the special day? Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he spilled the beans on the same.

He said, "I am in the hills with my family. There can be no better setting." However, since nobody can step out due to the lockdown, Bajpayee even spoke about this and said, "The only problem is that we're not allowed to go out of the compound here, and as all the houses are far apart from each other, there is hardly any human contact." His wife Shabana and his parents are in Delhi right now and he also talked about his concern.

He said, "We are constantly in touch with them and have asked friends to check on both our parents." The actor has been working in Hindi Cinema for the last 25 years and given some unforgettable performances in films like Satya, Kaun, Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and more recently, The Family Man. He's now gearing up for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Mrs. Serial Killer!

