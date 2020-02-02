Search

Manoj Bajpayee: Won't do film if its politics disturb me

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 06:55 IST | Upala KBR | Mumbai

Manoj Bajpayee says it is essential for artistes to align with a movie's message, as he readies to front a short film on Gandhi

A still from Gandhi: A Perspective
A still from Gandhi: A Perspective

Manoj Bajpayee, who acted in The Family Man, one of last year's big hits on the web, has kicked off 2020 with Gandhi: A Perspective, a short film on Mahatma Gandhi. "The young generation has almost no idea about Gandhiji's contribution or his teachings," rues Bajpayee, who is seen explaining the leader's principle of non-violence to his teenage son in the film.

Over the past few weeks, the country has become a cauldron of unrest, with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and anti-CAA protestors being attacked. Asserting that dissent holds a vital place in a democracy, Bajpayee says that Gandhian principles are all the more relevant today. "Violence has no place in a civilised society. Only non-violence, discourse and debate will win in the end. It's important that we hear the students' point of view and understand them. We are at a stage where people are intolerant of each other's views, and discourse is diminishing. This is the time for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's [principles]—ahimsa, debate, and satyagraha."

Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee

Recently, Saif Ali Khan (inset) stated that he did not agree with the politics of his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, thus sparking a debate on whether actors should back content they do not align with, only in the hope of a box-office success. Fortunately, Bajpayee says the ideals presented in the Subhash Ghai-directed movie resonate with him.

"I don't know what Saif has said nor have I seen Tanhaji. All I will say is that if the politics of a film disturb me, I would never do it—no matter how great the script. If I'm not in complete agreement with [the idea presented in the script], at least, it shouldn't shake me up completely or make me feel that I am doing something I don't believe in," he states, before adding a disclaimer. "At the end of the day, if the script is engaging, is not hurting your morality too much, and you know that it will be viewed only as a film, I don't think there's harm in doing it."

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Budget 2020 special

Budget 2020 special