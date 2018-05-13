Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy lose in Australian Open semis

The third seeded Indian pair went down against top seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto 17-21, 15-21 in the 39-minute affair



India's B Sumeeth Reddy (left) and Manu Attri

The Indian challenge ended at the Australian Open badminton tournament as the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy suffered a defeat in the semi-final on Saturday.

The third seeded Indian pair went down against top seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto 17-21, 15-21 in the 39-minute affair. On Friday, India's Sameer Verma and B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing their respective men's singles quarter-final matches.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever