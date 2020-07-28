Does Manu Bhaker want a hug in her latest Instagram post?

India shooter Manu Bhaker recently emphasised the importance of social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in a unique way. She tweeted this picture of herself along with a funny caption.



She took to Instagram to first quote a line from a song from the Kamal Haasan-Sridevi starrer Sadma. She wrote, “Aa zindagi gale laga le. PS-nahi mat lagana, virus chal raha hain, durr raho [Life, come and embrace me. PS-No, not now, virus is around, stay away].” Jus when you thought Manu Bhaker would continue wit the lyrics, she stops right there as she is alerted by coronavirus. Take a look at her post below.

Manu Bhaker has 196 posts on social media site Instagram and over 29,300 followers.

At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, Manu Bhaker represented India and clinched two gold medals. She became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup.

At hr 2018 Commonwealth Games, Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in 10 m air pistol event at age 16.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news