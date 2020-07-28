Search

Does Manu Bhaker want a hug in her latest Instagram post?

Published: Jul 28, 2020, 09:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shooter Manu Bhaker's latest post on social media will leave you in splits!

Picture Courtesy/ Manu Bhaker

India shooter Manu Bhaker recently emphasised the importance of social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in a unique way. She tweeted this picture of herself along with a funny caption.


She took to Instagram to first quote a line from a song from the Kamal Haasan-Sridevi starrer Sadma. She wrote, “Aa zindagi gale laga le. PS-nahi mat lagana, virus chal raha hain, durr raho [Life, come and embrace me. PS-No, not now, virus is around, stay away].” Jus when you thought Manu Bhaker would continue wit the lyrics, she stops right there as she is alerted by coronavirus. Take a look at her post below.

 
 
 
Manu Bhaker has 196 posts on social media site Instagram and over 29,300 followers.

At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, Manu Bhaker represented India and clinched two gold medals. She became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup.

At hr 2018 Commonwealth Games, Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in 10 m air pistol event at age 16.

