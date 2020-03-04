Manushi Chhillar finds a sweet coincidence about her debut film Prithviraj

The stunningly gorgeous Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita, the love of the king's life.

Manushi has been one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood and the 22-year-old ethereal beauty is getting the grandest launch any newcomer has seen in recent times.

For Manushi, being offered Prithviraj by Aditya Chopra was a sweet coincidence. She reveals, "While growing up, I was really interested in history, the tales of grand kingdoms and larger than life historical heroes. I had always been fascinated with the story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita and life came to a full circle for me when I was offered this film by YRF."

The glamourous girl, who has been voted the most desirable woman in the recent past, reveals that she was always fascinated by the story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita! She feels 'blessed' to be playing the role of the gorgeous Rajput princess. "When I was given the narration of the film, I had a smile on my face thinking that I'm listening to a story that I had been most interested about reading in school. Prithviraj and Sanyogita is a fascinating story and a beautiful chapter in the history of India and I'm blessed and fortunate to have got the opportunity to bring Princess Sanyogita's story to life," she says.

Manushi's Bollywood debut is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya, based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India, and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide in Diwali 2020.

