Manushi Chhillar glows like a picture-perfect bride in these ensembles

Manushi Chhillar was seen donning bespoke ensembles by designer Sabyasachi and made up for a heavenly bride as she set major bride goals

Manushi Chiillar looked absolutely stunning as a beautiful bride in the bridal lehenga by designer Sabyasachi for the wedding photoshoot. Pic/Instagram Manushi Chhillar

Recently, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, stunned everyone with her looks as she was seen turning into a 'Queen of Tropics' amidst the serene beaches of Seychelles for a photoshoot. The beauty queen looked stunning in a Sabyasachi bespoke ensemble; a gorgeous floral Sabyasachi lehenga.

And now, the 21-year-old former Miss World has managed to woo her audience with a few of her photos from the photoshoot. Chhillar took to Instagram to share the photos and floored us with her bridal avatar!

View this post on Instagram “The run” @sabyasachiofficial @cntravellerindia A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onApr 9, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

In a series of photos, Chhillar is seen donning a Sabyasachi lehenga as she made for a picture-perfect bride. In one of the photos, Manuhsi is seen donning an off-white, floral embroidered lehenga, draped elegantly with an embellished dupatta.

In another photo, Chhillar paired her beautiful ensemble with pink oversized sunnies, floral earrings, and minimal jewellery as she slayed the bridal look.

View this post on Instagram “Beach ready” @sabyasachiofficial @cntravellerindia A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onApr 9, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Manushi completed her look with a sleek bun, pink lipstick, and minimal make-up. These photos of Manushi Chhillar as a beautiful bride has garnered quite a list of likes as well as appreciation from users online.

