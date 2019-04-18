Manushi Chhillar in a candid avatar as she holidays in the wild

famous-personalities

She recently posted pictures of a holiday in the wild as she spent time with Master Oogway. Master Oogway is the tortoise that Manushi can be seen hanging around with

Pic/Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a travel queen. Right from her vacation in Seychelles to her holiday in the Maldives, she can be seen travelling the world quite often.

She recently posted pictures of a holiday in the wild as she spent time with Master Oogway. Master Oogway is the tortoise that Manushi can be seen hanging around with (named after the character in the animated film Kung Fu Panda).

She is seen wearing a white polka-dot summer dress with her hair left open. She posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Master Oogway”. She sported simple long earrings and a ring with the dress.

View this post on Instagram “Master Oogway” ðÂÂ¢ ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onApr 12, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares throwback post; stuns in yellow monokini

She posted a number of candid pictures as she is seen feeding, playing with the tortoise in the wild. It looks like a picture-perfect setting, doesn't it?

Manushi Chillar also took to her stories to share some pictures of herself as she feeds the tortoise. She captioned it and wrote, "Hungry Oogway" along with two emojis.

She has been setting Instagram on fire with pictures. With her bridal avatar to the candid girl-next-door avatar, Manushi makes it clear that she can pull off any look with utmost ease and comfort. She has also garnered a lot of love from the audience and currently holds a following of 5.2 million people on Instagram.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar is summer ready and her uber cool avatar in pastel blue attire is proof enough!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates