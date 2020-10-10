Search

Manushi Chhillar wishes to one day be a part of SS Rajamouli's film

Updated: 10 October, 2020 12:07 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Manushi Chillar
Beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar, who makes her debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, is a fan of SS Rajamouli's films. She can watch the Baahubali director's movies non-stop.

"Rajamouli sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and I'm a huge fan of his work. They are simply pathbreaking, and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. 'Bahubali' and 'Magadheera' are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop," she said.

"Watching 'Bahubali' was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future," Manushi said.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, "Prithviraj". Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

First Published: 10 October, 2020 12:05 IST

