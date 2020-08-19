Manushi Chillar joins Vicky Kaushal for YRF's laugh riot

Manushi Chhillar has had a dream start in the industry with Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj as her Bollywood debut vehicle. Even before the historical drama has reached the finish line, it is heard that the former Miss World has bagged her second project. mid-day has it that the actor has been signed on by Yash Raj Films for its upcoming comedy, which will be headlined by Vicky Kaushal.

A trade source reveals, "Manushi had been zeroed in on for Prithviraj last year after she delivered a fantastic audition. It was the same audition tape that helped her bag this film, which is likely to be helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The decision to bring Manushi on board was taken last week as head honcho Aditya Chopra was confident that her pairing with Vicky will grab eyeballs."



Victor and Akshay Kumar

The movie, which will see Kaushal explore comedy for the first time, is part of YRF's Project 50 that marks the golden jubilee of the production house. Aditya Chopra is expected to unveil the studio's slate of films on father Yash Chopra's birth anniversary on September 27.

