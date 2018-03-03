Maoists kill 2 in Bihar

Mar 03, 2018, 14:55 IST | IANS

Supected Maoists have killed two brothers and attacked several others in a village in Jamui district of Bihar, police said on Saturday

Suspected Maoists have killed two brothers and attacked several others in a village in Jamui district of Bihar, police said on Saturday.

"The incident took place after the villagers of Pancheshwari had celebrated Holi. A group of more than two dozen armed Maoists surrounded a school where the villagers were sleeping. 

"They shot dead Madan Koda and his brother Pramod late on Friday," district police officer Nesar Ahmad said.

The district authorities have deployed security forces in Pancheshwari and launched combing operations in the area.

Jamui is considered a Maoist stronghold.

