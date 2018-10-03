Marat Safin recalls his embarrassing 'gay' moment

tennis

Marat Safin

Former World No. 1 tennis star Marat Safin, who is currently a Russian politician, recently revealed one of his most embarrassing moment in his life when a fellow passenger believed that he was gay while on a flight.

Narrating the incident, Safin said in an interview to International Premier Tennis League: "I was sitting on a plane and a guy sitting next to me is reading a Russian newspaper, yellow press.

Suddenly he turns the page and he reads an article about me that I am gay and I am going to Germany to become normal again. The guy closes, he looks at me, I look at him and I say, No no, it's not true."

