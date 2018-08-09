Maratha bandh called off in Mumbai and Thane

national

The units of the Sakal Maratha Samaj here have appealed to people to go to work without fear; the Navi Mumbai unit had already withdrawn from the bandh

The Thane unit of Sakal Maratha Samaj said they would wear black bands on their mouths, and hold silent sit-ins in the city. File Pic

Mumbaikars, you can rest assured, that there will be no bandh on Thursday in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The units of the Sakal Maratha Samaj in these places, have appealed to people to go to work without fear.

The Mumbai unit's Bhaiyya Patil said that a decision to call off the bandh on August Kranti Diwas, was taken in a meeting. "We will hold a peaceful sit-in at the Bandra Collector's office between 10am and 2pm. This is the only official event we have approved of. There will be no morcha, no use of force to shut shops and public transport," he said, adding that Mumbaikars should travel without fear.

The community will pay tributes to the 21 people who have committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservation. They have appealed to community members to wear black badges.

Silent sit-ins at Thane

The Thane unit said they would wear black bands on their mouths, and hold silent sit-ins at six places in the city — the collector's office, Ashtavinayak Chauk Kopri, Kalva Naka, Vartak Nagar Naka, Wagale Estate TMC office and Waghbil Naka. The Navi Mumbai unit had announced its decision to withdraw from the bandh on Tuesday. It reiterated the stand on Wednesday.

The Parli unit in Marathwada, where a 22-day sit-in ended on Tuesday, said it had postponed the agitation till November 30, because the government has assured to submit a report by the backward class commission by November 15. The report will decide the community's fate in the Bombay high court. However, in Pune and Kolhapur, peaceful rallies would be held on Thursday.

Students confused

Thursday is the last day for students to confirm admissions in the fourth round of junior college admissions, hence there is confusion on what will happen if they can't reach the college. There is no declaration about an extension for this. Meanwhile the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday to all schools, private and government-run.

