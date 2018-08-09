Maratha Kranti Morcha: Pune gears up for the bandh

national

Schools and colleges to be kept shut; PMPML closes some routes, changes some, while all MSRDC and ST services will be stopped

The Mumbai-Pune expressway food malls and eateries were shut in the July 25 agitation. File Pic

The Sakal Maratha Samaj may have called it off in some places, but the Maratha Kranti Morcha's call for a statewide bandh today will keep police and administrative officers on their toes. The Pune city and rural police have deployed 15,000 personnel as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the recent violent agitations.

Schools, colleges to be shut

Many educational institutes will be closed. The Savitribai Phule Pune University has issued a letter in which it is mentioned that the Maratha community has announced they will hold rasta and rail rokos at various places, hence the varsity will be closed today. Pune District Collector Naval Kishor Ram has said that schools and colleges will be closed today, and the headmasters should give such an order.

IT companies cautioned

The Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) has appealed to IT companies to either declare a holiday today, or call employees before 9 am and let them leave after 5 pm.

There are about three lakh people working at the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi. In a statement to member companies, HIA said, "Main gates of the companies to be kept closed with deployment of additional security in case any disturbance outside the gates. Police have assured immediate response in case this happens."

PMPML cancels services

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) management has decided to close many routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city, while 14 routes have been changed.

In some places in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, buses will run till the city limits. A traffic control room has been set up for the convenience of people, who can call it on 020-24503206.

All MSRDC and ST bus services from or to Pune will be non-operational. Pune Bar Association president Subhash Pawar has written to principal district judge Shriram Modak, appealing that as few lawyers will abstain from work, and litigants will not turn up due to the bandh, important judgments should not be given.

