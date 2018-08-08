Maratha Kranti Morcha: Mumbai Police on high alert for August 9 agitation

national

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have been alerted for a possible violence during the protest and has asked all the police station to be alert

Maratha Kranti Morcha protestors protest during the Mumbai Bandh

The Mumbai Police has alerted all the police station in view of Maratha agitation on Thursday. Cops will be keeping a close eye on the movement of agitators as incidents of Violence were witnessed the last time when the agitation took place. Though, agitators have called for a peaceful Thiyya Andolan, in which protestors will be seating in front of the Collectors office in Bandra for 3 hours. Organisers of the Maratha Morcha have requested the agitators to keep the protest peaceful.

Sakal Maratha Samaj is carrying out the protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community across the State. Protests were also carried out in the last week of July 2018 including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. But instances of Violence forced agitators to carry out 'Thiyya Andolan'. "At many places, some anti social elements entered the agitation inciting violence which has given a bad name for protests, which was appreciated earlier for its discipline. Therefore we have decided to carry out 'Thiyya Andolan' and asked our members not to take out any morcha" said a member of Sakal Maratha Samaj, the organising body of protests.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have been alerted for possible vilonce during the protest and has asked all the police station to be alert. "Protestors have assured us there will be no morcha, they will sit in front of the Deputy Collector office at Bandra from 11 am to 2pm. But we have kept Bandobast in view of instances across the state in which anti social elements sneaked in the protest and incited violence" said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity. According to sources, no additional force has been called for protests on Thursday.

