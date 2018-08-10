Maratha quota stir: Pune bears the brunt

national

Protestors blocked the roads in Chandni Chowk. Traffic on the Pune-Bangalore Highway was also stopped by them. Police used mild lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Some protestors climbed over the compound wall and got into the premises of the collector's office

The Maratha community's bandh on Thursday started on a peaceful note, but took a violent turn in the afternoon, and city police had to use force against protestors.

Soon after the police denied permission for a bike rally, which was to begin from Jangli Maharaj Road and go to the Pune District collector's new office, the violence began. Police had barricaded the collector's office, but some protestors climbed the compound wall and tried to enter the premises. Around 1 pm some 50 protestors met Collector Naval Kishore Ram and then vandalised a security cabin there. Around 7 pm the mob gathered outside the collector's office was asked to leave by the police but when protestors refused, they did a mild lathi charge. They also detained 40 people.

Protestors also blocked the roads in Chandni Chowk. Traffic on the Pune-Bangalore Highway was also stopped by them. Police used mild lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Agitators also blocked the Pune-Ahmednagar road. Some protestors blocked the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Urse toll gate. They stopped buses and other vehicles in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts. IT companies in Kothrud and Hinjewadi were forced to shut down offices.

The agitation was recorded on video and by drones. As a precaution, the district administration had suspended Internet services in the seven talukas of Pune district including Daund, Bhor, Khed, Shirur, Junnar and Maval.

Also Read: Maratha Quota Stir: Shutdown ends with violence in many parts of the state

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates