Marathas to get sops till quota issue gets solved

A day after moving the Supreme Court against the staying of a quota in jobs and education for the Marathas, the Maha Vikas Aghadi offered the community alternative sops till the issue gets sorted.

Following the community's strong protests and all-party leaders' stand that the quota battle should be fought and Maratha students and youth be given relief, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to give the community benefits that are currently listed for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Read: Uddhav Thackeray seeks cooperation from all parties over Maratha quota

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBC) scholarship scheme started a couple of years ago would now continue in the EBC category, which would extend residential facilities to the Maratha students. Registered institutions would be allowed to run boarding facilities for them.

The Maratha-specific institute, Sarathi would be given additional financial aide and resources. Also, unemployed youth would be given capital for start-ups. Most of these facilities are extensions of the schemes that were started by the previous BJP-Sena government.

A note from the Chief Minister's Office mentions that the kin of those who died in the Maratha Kranti Morcha's state-wide protest for quota would be given jobs in the state transport company and the remaining court cases related to the agitation would be withdrawn within a month.

