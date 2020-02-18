Marathi actress molested, threatened at Pune event

A Marathi film actress has filed a complaint against three men for allegedly touching her inappropriately, molesting her and threatening her at an event in Pune. According to the police, the two of the men, who were event organisers had called her mother and threatened to hurt her, Indian Express reported.

According to an official, the incident happened on February 5 when the actress was performing at an event in Pune, that was organised by a person with affiliations with a political party. An officer said that she was approached by a man who asked her to send the song she was performing on to his mobile phone through a file-sharing application. While she searched for the song on her mobile phone, the man touched her inappropriately.

An officer said that the actress also alleged that two of the event organisers also abused her. They also called her mother and threatened to hurt her. The police said that a case was registered based on her statement. As she resides in Mumbai, she filed the case her and it was transferred to Pune for further investigations, the official said.

