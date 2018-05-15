Marathi actress, team injured as car hits divider

A case has been registered against the driver at the Khopoli police station. Prarthana was going to Kolhapur for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Maska' when the accident took place



Actress Prarthana Behere suffered injuries on her right hand

On their way to Kolhapur on Monday morning, Marathi movie actress Prarthana Behere, her assistant and co-star Aniket Vishwasrao were injured when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and dashed against a divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A case has been registered against the driver at the Khopoli police station. Prarthana was going to Kolhapur for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Maska' when the accident took place.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer of the Expressway control room said, "A tempo was parked on the side of the road where the accident took place, as it had broken down. When the driver of the actor's car took a sharp turn to make its way out, it ran into a divider."

Another officer said, "The actress along with her assistant were on the backseat of the car, while her co-star was seated in the front. After crossing the Amrutanjan bridge, they spotted a tempo parked on the roadside, where they had to take a turn. Not being able to gauge how steep the turn was, the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed against the divider."

He further said that all four of them were immediately rushed to Yash hospital in Walve village. Prathana has sustained injuries on her right hand, while Swati has injured her forehead and legs.

Recalling the incident, Vishwasrao said, "We were heading to Kolhapur from Mumbai for the promotions of our movie when the incident took place. I was sleeping when suddenly I heard a loud noise and woke up to see that the car had met with an accident. Locals and Expressway control room officers immediately took us to the nearest hospital. All of us are out of danger."

