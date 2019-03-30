Marathi mulgi Isha Koppikar is back in action!

television

Isha Koppikar will play the part of sub-inspector Jayanti Javdekar

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar is set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's web series, Fixer. The actor will play the part of sub-inspector Jayanti Javdekar, who lives in a modest house with her young son and husband. Koppikar will essay the part of a Marathi woman and will add comic relief to the show.

Isha Koppikar, who is also shooting for a South film, faced the heat for her comments about Rajinikanth. During a media interaction for Ravi Kumar's sci-fi Tamil film, she reportedly said that co-star Sivakarthikeyan reminds her of Rajinikanth.

She feels there is something similar about them. This was enough to anger Rajini's legions of fans. They took to social media to ridicule her for her ignorance.

Apart from showing off her acting prowess, Isha Koppikar has also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the working president of the Women Transport Wing in January. The actress-turned-politician said she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot and he inspired her to join politics. "BJP is the ruling party of our country and Modiji has worked a lot for the betterment of our country in last five years. His ideologies inspired me to join the party. I want Modiji to become PM once again. He walks the talk," Isha told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates