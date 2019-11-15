MENU

Marathi singer Geeta Mali dies in road accident on Mumbai-Agra highway

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 07:34 IST | Agencies | Mumbai

The accident took place near Shahapur around 3 pm

Geeta Mali
Geeta Mali

Playback singer for Marathi films, Geeta Mali, died in an accident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, police said. She was headed for Nashik, her hometown, after returning from the US when the car in which she and her husband Vijay were travelling hit a container parked alongside the road.

The accident took place near Shahapur around 3 pm. Both Geeta and Vijay were injured seriously and taken to Shahapur Rural Hospital, but she died during treatment, police said. Geeta has sung for a few Marathi films and also cut music albums. Agencies

